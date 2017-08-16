Man accused of molesting friend’s 13-year-old daughter: “Asked him who the hell he thinks he is”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX -- When a Sussex man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl he babysat in the past was confronted by the girl's father -- a friend of his, prosecutors say he told his friend that he was sorry, and he wanted to die.

59-year-old Douglas Lott faces one count of second degree sexual assault of a child, and one count of child enticement -- sexual contact.

On Wednesday, August 16th, he walked into court in handcuffs, where he waived his preliminary hearing.

The charges stem from an incident on August 12th, when prosecutors say the man took his friend's daughter out to breakfast. During the drive home, he allegedly pulled into a parking lot in Sussex and began rubbing the girl's leg. Lott then sexually assaulted her, prosecutors say.

When she got home, she explained what happened to her mother, who reported it to authorities.

A criminal complaint says during an interview with deputies, the girl's eyes were red and swollen from crying profusely. Her mother told investigators she confronted Lott, telling them: "I ran in the house and asked him who the hell he thinks he is putting his hands on my 13-year-old daughter. He hung his head and said he was so sorry, and said it would never happen again."

The complaint goes on to say Lott texted the girl's father and apologized, writing: "I'm going away to kill myself."

"I don't know why I did it. I would never do something like this." ~Douglas Lott After his arrest, deputies say they heard him muttering to himself: "I don't know why I did it. I would never do something like this."

On Wednesday afternoon in court, an arraignment was set for October 9th. If convicted, he could be sentenced to 65 years in prison.