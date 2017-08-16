“Nobody has been caught:” Germantown residents frustrated ‘support our police’ signs are being stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN -- Yard signs supporting police are being stolen in Germantown and some residents are not happy about it. It's probably hard for the department not to take these thefts personally when you consider the cause the signs raise money for.

"Stop taking our signs. We're trying to support our police department." ~Dick Bruno "Nobody has been caught or seen who's doing it," said Dick Bruno.

Germantown residents like Bruno have replaced their sign more than once.

"It's just very frustrating for them," said Germantown Police Captain Mike Snow.

Captain Snow said there's been at least 10 complaints of missing signs in the last two weeks.

"They feel pretty passionately. They bought the signs to show their support for the police department," said Snow.

No other types of signs have been reported stolen -- only the ones reading: "We support our police."

The sign is more than a show of support. The money raised by selling them goes toward the department's Honor Guard Fund.

There are no suspects, but at least one neighbors figures the thefts are likely a crime of convenience.

"I think it's just kids going around taking them," the neighbor said.

Even so, the department would like to stress the significance of such a crime.

"People understand these signs were not free. These people purchased the signs. It's a theft. It's stealing like stealing anything else," said Snow.

Now on this third sign, Bruno said ever since he moved it closer to his front hard, he hasn't had a problem, but knows other neighbors still are worried.

"Stop taking our signs. We're trying to support our police department," said Bruno.

Captain Snow said the department has ordered 100 more yard signs. They'll be available on Monday, August 21st for $10 a piece.