Pit bulls save Florida kids from venomous snake

FLORIDA — Two pit bulls are being praised for saving two young Florida children from a venomous copperhead snake, according to WFLA.

The pit bulls’ owner, Melissa Butt, says her two pups jumped into action in her backyard, attacking the snake that was inches away from her grandkids.

“Slayer” and “Paco,” the two pit bulls, suffered wounds to their faces. Butt brought them to a nearby animal hospital where they arrived “in bad shape,” WFLA says.

Thankfully, after an administration of anti-venom, Paco is home and healed while Slayer is still at the vet but in good spirits.

Good dogs!