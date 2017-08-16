Popular haircuts for back-to-school — and how they can save parents on time

MILWAUKEE -- It's the start of a new school year which means new school supplies, new clothes, and maybe a fresh new hairdo. Jonelle Todd of Supercuts joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the hottest cuts for kids -- and some time-saving styling tips for parents too.
- First, it's really important to brush the hair out right after shower or bath time. I know it can be really tempting to skip this step when you're trying to get the kids into bed, but you'll be glad you did it in the morning.
- I recommend using a Wet brush. It will get any knots out, but it won't pull on the hair. Wet hair is very easily damaged so you want to be gentle when getting tangles out.
- Next, always use a detangler. For parents with girls with long hair, this will make the morning a lot easier! A few sprays before bed is all it takes!