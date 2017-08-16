MILWAUKEE -- Carl spent the morning with some professional water skiiers. The Malibu Open Waterski Championship is a collection of some of the best athletes in the world -- and Carl has a preview.
Professional water skiiers make a splash
-
There are all sorts of ways to enjoy your long weekend at Bradford Beach
-
A program here in Milwaukee makes sailing accessible to anyone
-
Looking for a place to relax and enjoy some great food? The Ruckus may be for you
-
What is a BioBlitz? It’s a 24-hour event where scientists work together
-
The largest FREE event in the state of Wisconsin is back again this weekend
-
-
Historic Third Ward: Here are some special deals for mom this weekend
-
“It was amazing:” Water released from dam causes extensive flooding in Adams County
-
Severe flooding in Kenosha as seen through the tweets of FOX6’s Carl Deffenbaugh
-
Have you ever wanted to interact with a seal or sea lion? You can at the Milwaukee Co. Zoo
-
Unique summer camp in Pewaukee builds carpentry skills: “We want to see the students find their passion”
-
-
From splash pads to a rock wall: Water park at JCC features all sorts of ways to enjoy the summer
-
A cure for the “I’m bored” blues: Wacky water experiments you can do with your kids
-
Lawn bowling is a leisurely sport that takes some serious skill, but anyone can pick it up