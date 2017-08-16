× Racine officials looking for leads after 4-door Chrysler sedan found fully engulfed in flames

RACINE — A 1990 four-door Chrysler sedan was found fully engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning, August 16th in Racine. It happened on Horlick Drive between 12th Street and Kinzie Avenue.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the scene just before 2:00 a.m.

Authorities say the fire was quickly extinguished. However, the driver of the car could not be located.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

The estimated cost of the damage is $500.