Recognize this guy? Police seek suspect accused in robbery at Speedway gas station

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at the Speedway convenience store, located on Layton Avenue near Pine Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on August 16th.

According to police, the suspect entered the business, demanded cigarettes from a clerk, and threatened to harm the clerk. The suspect then took the cigarettes and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his late 40′s-early 50′s, around 6′ tall, between 200-210 pounds, with a salt and pepper goatee. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball hat, a tan polo shirt, jean shorts, sneakers, and was carrying a DXL bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.