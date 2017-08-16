School lunches for kids: The foods that will make lunchtime tasty and nutritious

MILWAUKEE -- It's that time of year again -- when parents start packing school lunches for their kids. Registered dietitian, Lisa Grudzielanek of Your Tasty Life, joins Real Milwaukee to help fill those lunch boxes with healthy foods.
Select food that meet at least 3 of the 5 following criteria:
- Contains wholesome ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds
- Contains 100% whole grains
- Contains no artificial sweeteners
- Contains no hydrogenated oils
- Contains less than 10% of calories from added sugars