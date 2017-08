MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 72-year-old man, Edward Piechocki. Police say he suffers from dementia.

Piechocki was last seen on Wabash Ct. near Servite Drive on Tuesday, August 15th at approximately 8:00 a.m.

Piechocki is described as 5’07’ tall, 140#, blue eyes, balding on the top of his head

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.