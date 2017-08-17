1 person unaccounted for after house explodes in Shawano County, Wis.

TOWN OF WESCOTT, Wis. — An investigation is underway after a house exploded in Shawano County early Thursday morning, August 17th.

According to WLUK, it happened on Richter Court in the Town of Wescott. The house is between Washington and Loon lakes.

Officials tell WLUK two people live in the home. One was not home at the time — it is unknown whether the other person was home.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

Neighbors who live in the area spoke with FOX 11. Laurie Young says she lives about a third of a mile away. She she heard a loud noise shortly before 5 a.m. Young says items were knocked off her walls.

