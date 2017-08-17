Woman terminated from cream puff bakery and allegedly assaulted officer, now in custody

WEST ALLIS — A 19-year-old woman who was terminated from her job as a Wisconsin State Fair cream puff worker and then allegedly physically assaulted an officer has been taken into custody.

The incident in question happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13th at the cream puff pavilion. Wisconsin State Fair Park police were called to the Cream Puff Bakery because the woman refused to leave the facility. The woman was disruptive and uncooperative, and the officer on the scene attempted to calm her down.

When the officer began to escort her from the building, a news release indicates she physically assaulted the officer. The officer was attempting to take her into custody when a 19-year-old male relative intervened in the arrest. A struggle ensued between the officer and the two suspects. The 19-year-old female broke free and fled the building.

During the struggle with police someone pulled the building’s fire alarm causing the building to be evacuated.

A news release says the 19-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the scene. There was an initial report by onlookers that the female may have been armed with a gun as she fled. However, the arresting officer and another employee confirmed that she was unarmed during the incident. A cell phone she held in her hand as she ran from the officer was mistakenly reported as a weapon by onlookers.

The woman has been booked under potential charges of Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer and Disorderly Conduct. The male suspect was booked under a potential charge for Obstructing an Officer. Both suspects in this incident are ordered to appear at the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office on September 7th.