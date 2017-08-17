× 2 men shot, injured during verbal altercation following traffic incident in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, August 17th on the city’s south side. Two men were injured as a result of the incident.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. in the area of 14th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

Police say a verbal altercation began following a traffic incident and the suspect(s) shot into the vehicle of the victims.

Two men in the vehicle, a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, were struck by the gunfire. The victims drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to search for the suspect(s).

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.