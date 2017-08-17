“20 years of success:” Gaelic Storm gives us a sneak peek at their set for Irish Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Irish Fest kicks off today for a weekend full of Celtic culture, food and of course music. And no stranger to the celebration is the band "Gaelic Storm" -- who first played the festival nearly two decades ago. They join Real Milwaukee to give us a taste of what we can expect down at the lakefront.

When Gaelic Storm first came to Irish Fest in 1998, the group was a bar band just coming off an appearance in the movie Titanic. Today, they are internationally-known performers who have traveled the world, had four consecutive albums debut at number one, and much more.

About Gaelic Storm (website)