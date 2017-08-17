“20 years of success:” Gaelic Storm gives us a sneak peek at their set for Irish Fest

MILWAUKEE -- Irish Fest kicks off today for a weekend full of Celtic culture, food and of course music. And no stranger to the celebration is the band "Gaelic Storm" -- who first played the festival nearly two decades ago. They join Real Milwaukee to give us a taste of what we can expect down at the lakefront.
When Gaelic Storm first came to Irish Fest in 1998, the group was a bar band just coming off an appearance in the movie Titanic. Today, they are internationally-known performers who have traveled the world, had four consecutive albums debut at number one, and much more.
About Gaelic Storm (website)
It’s hard to imagine a band just coming into their own after 20 years of success, but that’s exactly what makes a true anomaly. This multi-national, Celtic juggernaut grows stronger with each live performance, and as you can imagine, after two decades and over 2000 shows, it is a true force to be reckoned with. With their latest release, Go Climb a Tree, their music has never sounded more representative of themselves as musicians and as live performers.
The band attributes their continued success to their fanatic audience, and it’s a well-diversified crowd for sure. The country-music folks adore the storytelling, the bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition, and the rockers simply relish the passion they play their instruments with. Each band member, in their own way, expresses a deep gratitude for their fans, but it’s best summed up in the words of Patrick Murphy: “The fans are the ones that have given us this life. We’re here for them.”