Anastasia the tortoise, taken from zoo in Oshkosh, has been returned

OSHKOSH — A tortoise that was taken from the Menominee Park Zoo nearly a month ago, has been returned, WLUK is reporting.

The Russian tortoise, named Anastasia, was found last week Tuesday, August 8th inside her pen.

Officials believe who ever took her, returned her.

“We want to thank you to everyone that looked for her, put the word out through social media, phone calls, word of mouth,” said Menominee Park Zoo specialist, Stacy Donnelly. “They put a lot of heat on and I think that whoever took her decided that instead of whatever plan they had to sell her or what it could have been, they decided that it would be a better idea to bring her back.”

When Anastasia was first discovered, she was cold, zoo officials said, and resisted eating at first, but is now doing better since her return.