Bricklaying competition comes to New Berlin; winners lay 488 bricks in 1 hour

NEW BERLIN — Masons from across Wisconsin put their skills to the test in a bricklaying competition on Thursday, August 17th.

Bricklayers and masons competed in New Berlin, building a finished quality wall with as many bricks as possible in one hour.

The winners were Jack Brock and Nick Miller of Brock Construction. They laid 488 bricks in one hour. They now advance to the world championship competition in Las Vegas.

At the world championship, the winner will take home a cash prize and a new Ford truck.