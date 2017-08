MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police took four people into custody as a pursuit came to an end near 36th and Center Thursday, August 17th, after a shots fired incident.

Police said a squad was struck during the incident, but no officers were hurt.

The pursuit began around 9:30 a.m. — after a shots fired incident.

It began near Erie and Water in the Third Ward, and ended at 36th and Center.

An investigation is ongoing.