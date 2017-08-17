× “Great American Eclipse:” Everything you need to know before the sun disappears on August 21st

MILWAUKEE — On August 21st, the sun will disappear for a short time. For a swath of the country from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina, it will feel like someone just turned off the sun in the middle of the day. Here in Wisconsin, a portion of the sun will partially disappear. It is being called the “Great American Eclipse,” and it hasn’t happened in 99 years.

The total solar eclipse on June 8th, 1918, crossed the States from Washington to Florida.

During the celestial event on August 21st, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun for almost an hour-and-a-half.

NASA is offering live coverage of the eclipse from 11:00 a.m. CDT until 3:00 p.m. CDT on August 21st. They’ll be in 12 locations, with planes, ground telescopes and high-altitude balloons.

CLICK HERE to watch!

Here’s everything you need to know about this major event:

Eclipse viewing party in Milwaukee

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on August 21st will host a viewing of the total solar eclipse.

The Manfred Olson Planetarium staff at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is hosting a NASA-sanctioned viewing and picnic event that day from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with telescopes and safety eyewear available. It will be held outside the facility on the west end of the lawn at the corner of Kenwood Boulevard and Maryland Avenue.

Special viewing glasses will be available for purchase at the UWM event. Sky-watchers are advised to wear special safety eyewear to look directly at the eclipse because even observing a small portion of the sun without protection can permanently harm the eyes or even cause blindness.

The viewing event will also include live music, a raffle, lawn games and a bouncy house. Bring your own picnic, but some food will be available for purchase. A $5 donation is suggested.

In case of rain, livestreams of the eclipse will be shown inside the planetarium, which is also presenting a theatrical production, “The Sun’s Disappearing Act,” at 11:15 a.m. and again at 2:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for tickets.

Eclipse: Things to know

For a brief moment Monday, day will turn to night. Animals big and small will go into their nighttime routines. Stars and planets will be visible, and streetlights will turn on in the middle of the day.

CLICK HERE for NASA’s dedicated eclipse website — for everything you could possibly imagine related to the eclipse.

CLICK HERE to access NASA’s Eyes on the Eclipse — where you can take a look at a 3D simulation of the eclipse from anywhere on the planet. It’s available for desktops and laptops, and there’s also a mobile app.

Don’t miss it! This is rare, says NASA

“The hair on the back of your neck is going to stand up, and you are going to feel different things as the eclipse reaches totality.” “The hair on the back of your neck is going to stand up, and you are going to feel different things as the eclipse reaches totality. It’s been described as peaceful, spiritual, exhilarating, shocking,” said Brian Carlstrom, deputy associate director of the National Park Service Natural Resource Stewardship and Science Directorate.

According to NASA, experiencing a total solar eclipse where you live happens about once in 375 years. So, unless modern medicine advances considerably in the next few years, you might not make it to the next one.

The last time anyone in the United States witnessed a total solar eclipse was almost 40 years ago, on February 26, 1979. It’s been even longer — 99 years — since a total solar eclipse crossed the country from the Pacific to the Atlantic. The total eclipse on June 8th, 1918, passed from Washington to Florida.

You can set your clock to it, even to the precise second.

All of North America will be able to see a partial eclipse.

Do you have to be in ‘totality’?

To see “totality,” in which the moon completely blocks the sun, you will need to be inside the narrow swath — about 70 miles wide — of the moon’s shadow. The path will stretch from the Oregon coast to the South Carolina coast, with 12 states in between.

CLICK HERE to access an interactive Total Solar Eclipse map from NASA, where you can zoom in and get detailed eclipse information for any location.

Nearly 12.2 million Americans live in the path of totality, but NASA predicts that millions more will visit it that day.

“About 200 million people (a little less than 2⁄3 the nation’s population) live within one day’s drive of the path of this total eclipse,” the agency said.

“This will be like Woodstock 200 times over — but across the whole country.” “This will be like Woodstock 200 times over — but across the whole country,” said Alex Young, solar scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The Federal Highway Administration is calling this a “planned special event for which there has been no recent precedent in the United States.”

It expects heavy traffic before and after the eclipse along the path of totality. The agency suggests getting to your chosen spot hours before, if not the day before. The one thing you don’t want to do is come up short of totality.

“This is one of those rare events where being close is not good enough,” said J. Kelly Beatty, senior editor of Sky & Telescope. “A sun that’s 99% covered is vastly different than the one that’s 100% covered. Like I say to people, it’s like being on a first date versus being on your wedding night.”

Most astronomers have the same advice: Get to the path of totality, because you won’t want to miss this.

“I know it’s a Monday and for some parts of the country a school day, and it may be inconvenient or cost more than you want, but it really should be a priority,” said David Baron, author of the book “American Eclipse.” “The general impression is, if you live somewhere with a 90% partial eclipse, that’s good enough. Absolutely not. It’s only during a total solar eclipse that you can take off your eclipse glasses, look up where the sun should be with your naked eye and see a sky you’ve never seen before.”

A fast-moving shadow

During a total solar eclipse, the moon and the sun both appear to be about the same size from the ground. According to NASA, this is a “celestial coincidence,” as the sun is about 400 times wider than the moon and about 400 times farther away.

Then, it is just basic geometry. When the Earth, moon and sun line up just right, the moon blocks the sun’s entire surface, creating the total eclipse.

If you happened to be sitting on the moon facing Earth, it would look just like the moon is casting a dark circular shadow — called the umbra — on the Earth. This shadow will move across the United States from west to east, but don’t think about trying to keep up with it.

Unless you are flying a fighter jet, you won’t be able to follow the shadow, which will be traveling at almost 3,000 miles per hour when it enters the US and then slow to nearly 1,500 mph when it traverses South Carolina.

A larger and fainter shadow called the penumbra will surround the inner shadow. This is what most people will experience — the partial eclipse.

Precision timing

The lunar shadow first crosses the West Coast at 9:05 a.m. PDT — 11:05 CT.

People in Lincoln City, Oregon, will be the first in the continental United States to see the total solar eclipse, beginning at 10:15 a.m. PDT — 12:15 p.m. CDT.

A total solar eclipse can sometimes take as long as 7½ minutes. The longest eclipse duration for this event will occur in Carbondale, Illinois, and will clock in at two minutes, 43 seconds, beginning at 1:20 p.m. CDT.

Eventually, all good things must come to an end, and the lunar shadow will depart the East Coast at 4:09 p.m. EDT — 3:09 p.m. CDT.

CLICK HERE to type in your exact location, to see specific eclipse timing.

CLICK HERE to take a look at the path of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse.

This will be the last total solar eclipse in the United States until April 4th, 2024.

It’s not quite as long of a wait as you might have thought, but it won’t stretch the width of the country. Instead, it will move from Mexico to Maine and then traverse New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

For another eclipse similar to this year’s, one that moves from coast to coast, you will have to wait until August 12th, 2045.

Eclipse glasses

In case you haven’t heard, it’s not safe to look directly at the sun!

To safely view the solar eclipse August 21st, you’ll need a special pair of ultra-dark sunglasses. There has been enormous demand for those kinds of glasses, which prevent the permanent eye damage that the sun’s rays could cause.

Some of the places AAS recommends to shop online are EclipseGlasses.com, Celestron, Explore Scientific and Meade Instruments.

The organization also has a list of retailers that stock glasses made by verified manufacturers at some (but not all) of their locations. They include 7-Eleven, Best Buy, Lowe’s and Walmart.

Most eclipse viewers are priced at around $2 or $3.

CLICK HERE for a list of verified vendors and websites where eclipse glasses are sold, put together by the American Astronomical Society.

NOTE: As we’ve gotten closer to the eclipse date, August 21st, these eclipse glasses have sold out at a lot of locations. It’s best to call ahead to see whether there are any available for purchase!

CLICK HERE to learn how to avoid buying ‘bogus’ solar eclipse glasses.

AAS spokesperson Rick Fienberg pointed out that products not included on the AAS list aren’t necessarily unsafe — they just haven’t been vetted by AAS experts.

If you’ve already purchased a pair of specs, AAS has a tip for testing them out.

When you put them on, “you shouldn’t be able to see anything…except the sun itself,” the organizations says.

“If you can see lights of more ordinary brightness through your eclipse glasses or handheld viewer, and you’re not sure the product came from a reputable vendor, it’s no good,” AAS said in a statement.

The group also warns against using some eclipse-viewing home remedies — such as sunglasses or wearing a welding mask.

Ordinary sunglasses are not up to snuff.

“Even very dark ones are not safe for looking directly at the sun; they transmit many thousands of times too much sunlight,” AAS says.

The group recommends only using a welding mask if you’re certain of its “shade number,” an indication of how dark the mask’s tint is. To view the eclipse, you’ll need something at a 12, 13 or 14. A shade number of 13 is ideal, AAS says, but those are hard to come by.

Fake glasses controversy

Amazon had to take action against potentially counterfeit solar eclipse glasses. The company said it contacted and issued refunds to some customers who purchased glasses on Amazon that “may not comply with industry standards.”

Amazon also removed a few listings for glasses on its website “out of an abundance of caution.” It did not name any of those listings in its statement.

Additionally, the American Astronomical Society had to update its safety advice “in response to alarming reports” of unsafe “eclipse viewers” popping up online. The organization says buyers should be skeptical of glasses even if they’re stamped with an ISO seal — which has been used in the past to indicate which glasses comply with standards set by the International Organization for Standardization.

“It now appears that some companies are printing the ISO logo and certification label on fake eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers made with materials that do not block enough [light],” AAS said.

Viewing the eclipse safely

Wherever you are in the United States on August 21st, you’re going to want to look up, and that’s OK. Every astronomer in the country will tell you to enjoy this rare opportunity. No matter what superstitions you’ve heard, there is no risk to your health due to simply being outside during a total solar eclipse.

But there’s one thing you shouldn’t do, and that’s look at the sun with your naked eye.

Don’t do it. Really.

The only time you can look at the sun with your naked eye is A) if you’re in the path of totality, where the sun will be completely covered by the moon, and B) during those two minutes or less when the sun is completely covered.

During those brief and geographically constrained moments, the brightness of the sun is reduced to that of a full moon, which can be viewed safely without anything over your eyes.

Otherwise, any glimpse of the sun’s brightness is not only uncomfortable, it’s dangerous.

What happens if you ignore the warnings?

Your face won’t melt off, “Raiders of the Lost Ark”-style, but your eyes could be severely damaged. And, yes, you could go blind.

Looking directly at the powerful brightness of the sun can cause damage to the retina, the light-sensitive part of the eye.

“When you look directly at the sun, the intensity of the light and the focus of the light is so great on the retina that it can cook it,” said Dr. Christopher Quinn, president of the American Optometric Association. “If the exposure is great enough, that can and will lead to permanent reduction in vision and even blindness.”

The retina may translate light into an electrical impulse that the brain understands, but one thing it can’t translate to your brain is pain. So even if you’re excited about the eclipse and think one brief glimpse at the sun before it completely hides behind the moon is worth it — it’s not. There’s no internal trigger that is going to let you know that you’ve looked at the sun for too long. Any amount of looking at it is too long.

Even the smallest amount of exposure can cause blurry vision or temporary blindness. The problem is, you won’t know whether it’s temporary.

“It’s really impossible for people, when they’re in the moment, to make a judgment over brief versus prolonged exposure,” Quinn said. “It’s never a good idea to view the eclipse without the protection.”

Why you need eclipse glasses

No matter how cute or fancy they may be, wearing your favorite pair of sunglasses — or a whole stack of sunglasses, for any MacGyver wannabes out there — won’t help. You’ll need eclipse glasses, which are regulated by an international safety standard. They’re cheap and widely available, and some libraries are even providing them free.

Whether you use the cardboard eclipse glasses or a handheld card with a single rectangular view, the most important feature is the filter.

“Filters that meet the ISO 12312-2 standard reduce the sun’s brightness to a safe and comfortable level, like that of a full moon, and block harmful ultraviolet and infrared radiation as well,” said Rick Fienberg of the American Astronomical Society. “Solar filters that meet this standard are about 100,000 times darker than ordinary sunglasses, and sunglasses don’t block infrared radiation.”

To test for safety, the only thing you can see through a safe solar filter is the sun itself. If you look through and the sun is too bright, out of focus or surrounded by a murky haze, or if you can see things like ordinary household lights, the glasses aren’t safe.

If you’re tempted to reuse eclipse glasses that are three years or older, they were made before the international safety standard was in place and come with a warning that says you can’t look through them for more than three minutes at a time. These should be discarded, according to the astronomical society.

Eclipse glasses can be worn over regular eyeglasses, as well.

Viewing safety

If you plan on watching the eclipse through a camera, a telescope or binoculars, buy a solar filter to place on the end of the lens. But do not wear eclipse glasses while looking through any of these.

“The concentrated light from the optics will go right through the filters on the eclipse glasses and cause severe injury to the eye,” Fienberg said.

Binoculars do enable you to have an up-close view of the wonders of the eclipse, Fienberg said. Cheap solar filters are available to place on the binoculars, and you may remove them during totality, when the sun is completely blocked from view.

“During totality, the sun is ringed by this spectacular pearly white corona, a beautiful crown around the jet-black silhouette of the moon, with loops and streamers tracing the sun’s magnetic field and extending for several solar diameters in every direction,” Fienberg said.

Want to go old school and look through welding filters? Make sure they are Shade 12, 13 or 14 — although some people say Shade 12 leaves the sun too bright and Shade 14 makes the sun too dim, which leaves only the hard-to-find Shade 13 as the Goldilocks filter. Know that most welders’ helmets that might be lying around in garages probably won’t have those filters.

Here are safety tips to remember, according to the American Astronomical Society:

Always inspect your solar filter before use; if it’s scratched, punctured, torn or otherwise damaged, discard it. Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the filter.

Always supervise children using solar filters.

If you normally wear eyeglasses, keep them on. Put your eclipse glasses on over them, or hold your handheld viewer in front of them.

Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer before looking up at the bright sun. After looking at the sun, turn away and remove your filter; do not remove it while looking at the sun.

Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars or other optical device.

Similarly, do not look at the sun through a camera, a telescope, binoculars or any other optical device while using your eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewer; the concentrated solar rays could damage the filter and enter your eyes, causing serious injury.

Seek expert advice from an astronomer before using a solar filter with a camera, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device; note that solar filters must be attached to the front of any telescope, binoculars, camera lens or other optics.

If you are inside the path of totality, remove your solar filter only when the moon completely covers the sun’s bright face and it suddenly gets quite dark. Experience totality and then, as soon as the bright sun begins to reappear, replace your solar viewer to look at the remaining partial phases.

Outside the path of totality, you must always use a safe solar filter to view the sun directly.

How can kids watch?

Keep an eye on children and make sure they keep their glasses on at all times, perhaps helping to hold the glasses in place.

There are lots of ways to get your kids involved in the eclipse and all it has to offer. They can create their own “pinhole projection” by crossing the outstretched fingers of one hand over the other during the partial eclipse and enjoying the crescent suns that shine through the waffle-like pattern.

“One thing that always gets kids excited at a solar eclipse is to have them look at the shadow of a leafy tree during the partial phases,” Fienberg said. “They’ll see lots of little crescent suns projected on the ground by the tiny spaces between the leaves.”

One thing that people don’t need to worry about is shielding their pets from the eclipse. While animals may exhibit strange behavior during the eclipse, they know better — better than humans, anyway — than to look up.

Photographing the solar eclipse

If you’re thinking about taking pictures of Monday’s solar eclipse, an expert says you better do your homework ahead of time and be prepared.

Photography expert Jeannette Tuvey at Photo Connection advises people to make sure they have the right equipment, including a special filter so they don’t damage anything, but it might be hard finding one.

“They’re all looking for solar filters, solar glasses and unfortunately no one has them anymore,” Tuvey said.

Tuvey said camera buffs started getting ready for the solar moment four or five months ago, and if you didn’t buy a special solar filter, you can use a filter from a welder’s helmet. Otherwise you can do some damage.

“You run the risk of damaging your eyes. You run the risk of damaging the sensor in your camera, your phone, any of those things, so you need to be prepared,” Tuvey said.

“I would say practice doing this before the eclipse day because there’s going to be so much action that day that you just want to be ready,” said Christine Rogers, a photography professor at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. “Before totality is when you have to cover your eyes, so pretty much whenever you have to cover your eyes, you have to cover the lens with a filter.”

There are universal filters that cover your video or still camera lens, and there are also nearly $300 professional grade filters that attach to the camera. News4 found filters sold out and on back order on some websites.

It’s simpler to use approved eclipse glasses to cover your phone or point-and-shoot camera, as long as you make sure turn off the flash and auto focus.

“If you have (the eclipse glasses) covering up your eye completely then your eye is protected to look through your camera. And when it’s time to take it down, you can keep holding it, and then take it down (together),” said Rogers.

If you’re using a DSLR camera on the day of the eclipse, there are some settings you can use to enhance the quality of those photos. Rogers suggests using an aperture of F-8 or F-11 to get more detailed photos or F-22 for a flare effect.

“Another thing is that you want to stabilize your camera, especially as it starts to get darker,” said Rogers.

You can use a tripod or just put the camera up against a building. Rogers said to make sure you pack extra batteries and cards and remember to enjoy the experience.

There are some links online for how to make your own filter, but photography experts say to do that at your own risk. The only way to know your camera and eyes are protected will be to look for those approved eclipse glasses or approved solar filters.

CLICK HERE for eclipse photography tips from NASA.

For even more photography tips to help you get that perfect shot — CNN spoke by phone with Fred Espenak, a retired NASA astrophysicist and photographer popularly known as Mr. Eclipse.

CNN to Mr. Eclipse: Is it really worth trying to take a picture of the eclipse with a smartphone?

Mr. Eclipse: During the partial phases, the cellphone won’t do you any good unless you can put it up to somebody’s telescope that has a solar filter on the telescope. But if you go under a shade tree, all the little patches of sunlight will be crescent shaped and that can easily be photographed with a cellphone. Anything with a bunch of little holes will project crescent images on the ground.

On his website, Espenak gives detailed tips for using a DSLR camera to photograph the eclipse. He cautions you’ll need a special solar filter and some patience — eclipses take awhile.

NASA has a cheat sheet on taking images of the eclipse with your smartphone. You do need to do some homework or you’ll end up with a fuzzy red blob. Here’s a summary of the tips:

— Buy a solar filter or use your eclipse glasses (NOT regular sunglasses) as a solar filter to cover your smartphone lens during the early part of the eclipse.

— Take the filter off during totality.

— Use a tripod to keep your camera stable.

— If you want to take pictures of the stuff going on around you during the eclipse, use a low light level setting or download a special app that lets you manually adjust exposure speed.

— Practice! Take photos just after sunset during twilight to get an idea of what the light levels will be like during totality.

— Shoot photos of the moon to learn how to manually adjust the focus on your camera. Tap the screen and hold your finger on the image of the moon to lock the focus. Then slide your finger up or down to darken or lighten the exposure.

— Get real! Camera phones were meant for selfies and such. Don’t expect amazing eclipse photos from your smartphone.

CNN: Is it worth trying to take photos from areas where you will only see a partial eclipse?

Mr. Eclipse: Sure. All you need to do is take a 10 minute coffee break near the maximum part of the eclipse. If you can only take one look, then try to time it for the period when the eclipse is at a maximum so you’ll see the largest fraction of the sun covered by the moon.

CNN: For those of us who aren’t NASA scientists, why should we get excited about this eclipse?

Mr. Eclipse: It is so incredibly dramatic, so life-changing in many instances. I’ve seen people after the end of a total eclipse with tears running down their face — tears — tears of joy and tears of being overcome with the event.

CNN: How did you first get interested in eclipses?

Mr. Eclipse: I saw my first partial eclipse in 1963. I was 11 years old at the time. Six years later, in 1970, I had just turned 18 and I had just gotten a driver’s license. The eclipse path was 600 miles south of where I lived. So, I convinced my parents to let me take the car and drive to the path in North Carolina. I had great weather. I had a small telescope with me and I even managed to get some photographs of the eclipse.

CNN: Where will you watch this eclipse from?

Mr. Eclipse: I’m planning on being in Casper, Wyoming, in the days leading up to the eclipse. But then I’m going to watch the weather and if the forecast for Casper looks good, I’ll stay there. If it’s not, I’ll be ready to drive maybe 800 miles east or west for a better location.

CNN: So, exactly how did you get the title Mr. Eclipse?

Mr. Eclipse: With all the predictions I was learning to do and eclipse publications I started doing and some of the lecturing I was doing, I started getting introduced as Mr. Eclipse. And then in the late 1990s I decided to set up a website and I was struggling for a name for the website and my wife suggested Mr. Eclipse. So the website became mreclipse.com and the name has stuck with me since then.

Slackers guide to the eclipse

We’ve all heard about those lovers of astronomy, those fans of nature and science, all of whom have been planning for years to travel to see this year’s total solar eclipse. The below information is not for those people 🙂

Hello to those non-planners who have been more focused on summer vacation, back to school specials and the latest episodes of “Game of Thrones”!

You may have just realized that the sun will be completely blocked by the moon for a brief period on Monday in parts of the United States.

“A total eclipse is such a rare occurrence, for many in the US this will be the first time in their life they can see one,” says CNN Senior Meteorologist Brandon Miller. “The path of this eclipse makes it a once-in-a lifetime event in that it transects the country almost down the middle – meaning it is a one-day drive for a vast majority of the nation.”

We have good news! It’s not too late for a slacker to see the eclipse, provided you can stand up getting up early to drive to see it. For those of you who have put off planning a weekend dedicated to the moon and the sun, CNN offers a slacker’s guide to the total eclipse of 2017.

(Just don’t be a slacker with your supplies. NASA and the National Park Service advises travelers to stock up on water, snacks, sunscreen — and your solar eclipse viewing glasses — before leaving home.)

Homestead National Monument, Nebraska

Bill Nye the Science Guy will join NASA scientists Dr. Amy Mainzer, Dr. Kelsey Young, Dr. Edwin Grayzeck and more for a full day of free events at Homestead on August 21. Park rangers will also shine the light on a new Eclipse Explorer Junior Ranger program.

Use Gage County’s free shuttle service to get around, since parking will be severely restricted in the area.

Can’t get to Homestead? The eclipse will cross over 21 national park sites and 7 trails. See whether one is near you.

John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, Oregon

Eastern Oregon is a prime viewing spot for the eclipse, and John Day Fossil Beds National Monument is preparing for big crowds starting nearly a week before the August 21 show.

The eclipse will be visible at all three park units, which is home to ecosystems dating back 40 million years.

Ketchum and Sun Valley, Idaho

Ketchum and Sun Valley are hosting a joint solar eclipse viewing party on Festival Field on Sun Valley Road, in addition to artist studio tours, “lit” walks sponsored by the local library and other events throughout the week.

Just an hour’s drive west, Sawtooth National Forest’s reserved and unreserved campsites are expected to be filled up by the August 19 weekend. But the national forest will be still be welcoming day trippers — just arrive early before all the parking spots are filled.

Carbondale, Illinois

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting a massive ticketed event at Saluki Stadium, with NASA Eclipse 2017, the Adler Planetarium of Chicago and the Louisiana Space Consortium all participating in the festivities there. But the eclipse will be viewable outside the stadium and throughout the city of Carbondale, where there will be a marketplace and music festival.

The nearby Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge isn’t planning any formal events but the eclipse will be viewable from publicly accessible parts of the refuge.

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

Astronomers and park rangers will host events at Grand Teton National Park, which has designated five eclipse viewing areas within the national park.

While a lot of parking is first-come, first-served, some passes will start becoming available on August 19, two days before the eclipse.

The Remington Nature Center, St. Joseph, Missouri

St. Joe has a lot planned for the eclipse. Next to the Missouri River, the Remington Nature Center will have extended hours on August 21, and admission is just $3 for adults, $2 for senior and $1 for children 4-15 and free for those 3 and younger.

The public can also watch the eclipse in the nature center parking lot and on the property of the nearby St Joe Frontier Casino, at Riverfront Park and along the Riverwalk.

Night at Noon, Paducah, Kentucky

Former astronaut and Kentucky native Terry Wilcutt, who serves as NASA’s chief of safety and mission assurance, will headline the “Night at Noon” eclipse party hosted by West Kentucky Community and Technical College on the lawn of the Challenger Learning Center.

There will also be a NASA High Altitude Balloon Launch, organizers say, one of dozens across the country.

Clarksville, Tennessee

The city of Clarksville will host several free and low-fee events across town, including Fortera Stadium at Austin Peay State University, Clarksville Regional Airport and Liberty Park.

Austin Peay’s Department of Physics and Astronomy has been training students as “Eclipse Educators” to teach people more about the eclipse at viewing spots throughout the city.

Tallulah Gorge State Park, Georgia

A two-hour drive north of Atlanta, Tallulah Gorge State Park is hosting an afternoon eclipse viewing party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — one of 12 state parks to mark the day. The park opens at 8 a.m., and the parking lot could get full quickly. The Tallulah Gorge canyon, which is two miles long and nearly 1,000 feet deep, is also worth exploring. (The 100 permits available daily often go quickly.)

Other Georgia state parks are hosting kayak, paddling and pontoon boat rides around the time of the eclipse.

Lowcountry Stargazers, Charleston, South Carolina

A group of self-described amateur astronomy lovers, the Lowcountry Stargazers will have their telescopes set up at two Charleston parks: Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant, and Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner.

Palmetto Islands County Park opens at 8 a.m. and charges a $2 admission fee, while Old Santee Canal Park opens at 9 a.m. and doesn’t charge an admission fee. Parking is expected to fill up quickly.

Why eclipses have inspired awe and terror

Since ancient times, humans have looked up at the sky with both reverence and fear. When the United States experiences a total solar eclipse August 21, many astronomers expect that it will evoke a sense of awe, excitement and even unity.

But imagine that you didn’t understand what an eclipse was and the sun disappeared from the sky unexpectedly, plunging the daytime into darkness. In ancient China, people would bang drums and pots and shout to scare off the dragon that was eating the sun.

“In ancient times, every culture had a sun god, and it was usually one of the chief gods of their whole pantheon,” explains Bradley Schaefer, astronomy professor at Louisiana State University. “Humans couldn’t touch what’s in the sky, so they believed it must be where the gods are. When you have a total solar eclipse, it looks like the death of a god, and to them, that couldn’t be a good thing.”

The earliest example of this connection between eclipses and fear, dread and superstition goes back to clay cuneiform tablets from 2300 and 1800 B.C. that have been found in Mesopotamia. The tablets document the same omen across the Mediterranean: If there was a solar eclipse, the king would die. For societies dominated by kings, it seemed like the worst possible outcome, Schaefer said.

To avoid such a fate, thought to be possible within a hundred days of the eclipse, the king would abdicate and live in the palace as “the farmer.” A condemned criminal would take his place and die within a hundred days — by assassination, fulfilling the prophecy. “The farmer” would resume his rightful place on the throne, and all would be well again.

Researchers have records of messages sent to “the farmer,” asking when he wanted “the king” to be killed, Schaefer said.

One exception is a case from 1850 B.C. in which “the farmer” died and the criminal retained the crown.

The fact that ancient people were willing to go through such a process reveals how much fear they had about eclipses.

Today, fear has been replaced by excitement. People look forward to total solar eclipses for years and hope for good weather so they don’t miss the spectacle. But when did fear transition to excitement, and why?

“Fear is broken intellectually,” Schaefer said.

When day turns to night

In fifth-century B.C. Greece, the philosopher Anaxagoras sought to understand and describe eclipses — not as something eating the sun or the will of the gods but through an understanding of physics and the natural world. For example, he proposed that rainbows were a phenomenon of sunlight bending in rain instead of being caused by the goddess Iris.

Today, he’s known as the first to correctly explain eclipses were just the sun casting the shadow of the moon on Earth. But the Athenians took him to trial and charged him with impiety — sacrilege — and he was sent into exile for the rest of his life, Schaefer said.

Thus, his idea about eclipses, including lunar eclipses, wasn’t widely known. And that spelled disaster for the Athenians during the Peloponnesian War. In 413 B.C., when the aristocrat Nicias was leading an expedition to capture Syracuse on the coast of Sicily, a lunar eclipse occurred just as the Athenians realized that they could not win and had to retreat.

Nicias saw the eclipse as a bad omen and delayed the fleet’s departure. Seizing the opportunity, the Syracusan navy destroyed the fleet of 200 ships and killed or enslaved the 29,000 Athenian soldiers. Athens surrendered in 406 B.C.

But the understanding of eclipses subsequently grew. When the Athenians went on an expedition to Syracuse 30 years later and encountered yet another lunar eclipse, they didn’t stop.

A growing understanding of eclipses also promoted the concept of predicting them. The Greeks were predicting eclipses with reasonable confidence 2,000 years ago, and that knowledge spread to Eurasia. The Chinese developed a separate method to predict eclipses.

Over time, the ability to predict eclipses spread around the world, and with it came less fear. But the association of eclipses with bad omens or religious signs continued for centuries.

Even in photographs, spectators in 1920s America can be seen looking somberly up at the sky through smoked glass, as if waiting anxiously for the eclipse to pass, Schaefer said.

“That all changed in the 1970s, because that’s when the big eclipse went up the East Coast” of the United States, he said. “It became a celebration that transformed the American view of eclipses, and that’s when eclipse-chasers got started.”

Learning from eclipses

When the total solar eclipse occurs August 21, it will be the first to cross the United States in 99 years. Though it’s too early to tell what its legacy will be, numerous experiments will be taking place on Earth and in space to see what knowledge about the sun and our planet can be gained from this rare event.

Throughout history, eclipses have enlightened astronomers about the sun and its corona. But the total solar eclipse in May 1919 revealed even more.

Albert Einstein wrote a paper on special relativity in 1905 and formed his theory of general relativity, or the relationship between gravity and the curvature of space and time, just before World War I.

He believed that an event like an eclipse would showcase this idea of light bending as it nears a massive object. Arthur Eddington, an English astronomer, read his paper on relativity and set out to test it during the May 1919 eclipse.

Eddington’s photographs of the eclipse verified the theory by capturing the bending of starlight passing near the sun. Both Eddington’s achievement and Einstein’s brilliance were trumpeted in the media.

But it wasn’t the first time the eclipse catapulted astronomers into the spotlight.

The 1878 eclipse in the Wild West

Author and journalist David Baron became an “umbraphile,” or shadow-lover and eclipse-chaser, after witnessing his first total eclipse in Aruba in 1998. When he set out to write an eclipse book, news reports and letters from 1878 caught his eye. At the time, the United States was trying to reinforce its reputation for science on the global stage during Restoration after the Civil War. Pioneers were carving out a life in the western territories. Women were looking to get the vote.

“The best eclipse stories are not from today; they’re from the 19th century, because that’s when total eclipses were so important to science,” he said.

Baron describes the great race to the eclipse in his new book, “American Eclipse.”

Americans knew that an eclipse would to cross the American West in July 1878. Astronomers from across the country packed up their telescopes, determined to answer questions about the sun’s corona.

The cast of characters included young inventor Thomas Edison; astronomer and future Johns Hopkins professor Simon Newcomb; astronomer and Vassar College professor Maria Mitchell; Cleveland Abbe, father of the National Weather Service; James Craig Watson, an astronomer and discoverer of comets and minor planets; and physicist, astronomer and inventor Samuel Langley (for whom NASA’s Langley Research Center is named).

Mitchell shepherded a group of female astronomers to the frontier, armed with telescopes, to study the eclipse. Watson was determined to verify that the “intra-Mercurial” planet Vulcan existed, hidden by the sun and waiting to be found during the eclipse. Edison wanted to prove himself and his new device, the tasimeter, which was designed to measure temperature changes in the heat of the corona during the eclipse. The American public cheered on the astronomers with patriotic furor, Baron said.

Unfortunately, the two biggest headlines out of the eclipse — “Vulcan discovered,” and “The tasimeter’s great success” — didn’t hold up. Vulcan isn’t a real planet, and the tasimeter became one of Edison’s blunders.

“We are living in an America that was changed by the eclipse of 1878, but it’s a little hard to piece these things together,” Baron said. “Maria Mitchell helped open doors for future generations of women in science. If Edison hadn’t gone west for the eclipse of 1878, I think there is a very good chance he would not have been the one to invent the light bulb, because if [his friend and professor] George Barker hadn’t pushed him to work on electric lighting, he probably wouldn’t have done it.

“There was such pride, much in the same way that the moon landing and the space race brought the country together to care about science.”

Baron expects that millions of Americans will feel that same togetherness when the next total solar eclipse occurs.

“The eclipse experience for people in 1878 is almost identical to what its going to be today,” Baron said. “Eclipses also really help connect us with history. It spans the generations and the centuries to connect us all together in this shared human experience. It reminds us that our differences are tiny compared to what we have in common, and I think it’s exactly what we need right now.”

How companies are cashing in on the solar eclipse

As people prepare for the main event, U.S. businesses — from national chains to mom-and-pop shops — have hawked special eclipse-themed merchandise.

Here are some of the commemorative eclipse products and promotions out there now.

Krispy Kreme’s Chocolate Glazer

Krispy Kreme will sell its first-ever chocolate glazed doughnut during the eclipse.

The donut shop lists participating stores on its website. It will also sell the treats on August 19th and 20th during special hours.

“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion — providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S.,” Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme’s marketing chief, said in a statement. “Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut.”

US Postal Service’s new stamp

The U.S. Postal Service is going all out for the total solar eclipse, with a first-of-its kind stamp.

Just touch the stamp with your finger, and the heat transforms the image of the blacked-out sun into the moon. Remove your finger, and the eclipse reappears. The trick is using temperature-sensitive ink.

There’s a map on the back of the stamp sheet showing the eclipse’s diagonal path across the U.S. on Aug. 21, as the moon covers the sun in the sky.

It will be the first total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous United States since 1979 and the first one coast to coast since 1918.

Announced Thursday, the Forever 49 cent stamp comes out in June — on the summer solstice.

Portland’s pot tribute

Cannabis dispensaries in Oregon are not shying away from eclipse promotions.

A pot shop in Portland called Oregon’s Finest has started selling a strain of weed it’s named “moon puppies.”

The state is one of only seven (plus D.C.) that has legalized recreational marijuana use. And it’s the only state in the path of totality that that allows legal weed.

The “Total Eclipse Cruise”

You won’t even have to be on land to watch this eclipse. One cruise liner has offered the chance to see the sky show by sea.

Royal Caribbean offered a “Total Eclipse Cruise” that it calls an “out-of-this-world” weeklong trip. The cruise will sail to “the optimal spot at sea for guests to witness the total solar eclipse,” the company said in a press release.

The cruise line also announced that Bonnie Tyler would be a special guest aboard the trip — and she would perform her smash hit song, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the celestial event.

The the ship will set sail on August 20th from Orlando, Florida and stop by several other destinations — including Phillipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Nassau, Bahamas — on the week long adventure. Just days away from departure, the only tickets left on sale cost thousands of dollars.

“The Banana Sun”

Chiquita — yes, the banana company — has claimed to have created the “ultimate eclipse-themed (marketing) phenomenon.”

The company has cheekily claimed for weeks that they will be responsible for the eclipse. But Chiquita claims the special moment to watch for is just before and after totality.

For “two glorious moments” before and after the the moon fully blocks the sun, it will “turn the burning ball of gas in the center of our solar system into a giant banana,” the company said.

If it sounds crazy, Chiquita is owning that fact. It named its new marketing strategy “We Are Bananas.”

Chiquita is partnering with the comedy team at Funny or Die for a live stream event the morning of the eclipse. It kicks off at 9:15 am PT — 11:15 am CT.

CLICK HERE for complete coverage of the Total Solar Eclipse via FOX6Now.com.