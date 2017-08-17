Hundreds honor Lt. Sebastian Raclaw, MPD veteran who died from cancer: “He was a pillar in society”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENDALE -- There was a final show of respect Thursday, August 17th for Milwaukee Police Lieutenant Sebastian Raclaw, who died after a long battle with cancer.

It was an emotional day for those who knew Lt. Raclaw, who was with the Milwaukee Police Department for 21 years. His friends said while he may not be with them anymore in body, his spirit and presence is still felt.

"He was a pillar in society and he showed strength that not many people show," said Kristin Ramirez, friend.

FOX6 News first introduced you to Raclaw back in March of 2016. A benefit was being held to help pay for his medical bills. On Thursday morning, many of the officers who were smiling with him then were back together again.

"It's sad that I lost a friend, but there's relief that he's not in pain anymore," said Milwaukee Police Officer David Feldmeier.

Hundreds of people turned up for Raclaw's funeral, including Governor Scott Walker, and many people from the Milwaukee Police Department.

"General enthusiasm to do the job," said Feldmeier. "I've never met anyone who was as energetic and as ready to serve the public as he was."

"People still talk about him. It's amazing. The courage and strength he showed is just incredible beyond belief." "People still talk about him. It's amazing. The courage and strength he showed is just incredible beyond belief," said Ramirez.

Leaving the church, the funeral procession was headed by MPD's motorcycle unit. The group was escorted to Wisconsin Memorial Park.

"I've never met a person who could connect with others the way that he could and it's evident with how many people we've had here," said Feldmeier.

Gone but not forgotten, Raclaw's larger-than-life presence lives on in the Milwaukee Police Department and those who knew him best.

Friends of Raclaw said the best way to honor his memory is to live by the example he set: show courage, be strong, help others and always find a reason to smile.

Memorials can be sent through a GoFundMe page that's been set up, or the Sebastian Raclaw Abdominal Cancer Fund at The Medical College of Wisconsin.