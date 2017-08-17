It’s never too early to start learning: Toys for babies, toddlers that will kick-start their language skills

MILWAUKEE -- While older kids are in the classroom -- babies and toddlers can bet in on the back to school fun too. Sherry Artemenko of Play on Words joins Real Milwaukee with the toys that can prepare your little ones for future learning.
Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart by Leap Frog, 2 and up, ($39.99)
- Who doesn't like ice cream? cute cart, great pretend play, learning
- Put instruction cards in cash register,
- Listening and following directions in sequence, important skill for classroom
- Tells you what flavor to get with your magic scoop, topping
- Order ready, hit the bell, take payment
- Playful phrases teach flavors, toppings, numbers, colors and counting
- Roll cart to the next customers
Farmer`s Market Playtime by Seedling, 2-4 yrs, ($24.99)
- Seedling Littles for kids 2 and up
- Like when creative play can be on the move
- Grab tote of veggies, set up your market--tomatoes, strawberries, carrots
- Little friend held tight to her money, lent me some to buy her $52.00 carrots!
- Imitating everyday experiences-set up shop, arrange the stand, selling, negotiating money, talking about food preparation
Bigjigs Toys Kelly Doll, 12 months+, ($24.95)
- Spunky little doll with pigtails, yarn hair and sweet smile.
- Perfect for toddlers ready for pretend play around 12 months
- Can imitate daily activities and role play with doll, building language--dressing, eating, playing, sleeping, trip to the doctor
Alex World Map in the Tub, 3+ ($16.00)
- Kids love Alex`s bathtub toys, pieces float and stick to the side of the tub
- Fit together 30 pieces of puzzle with continents, oceans, animals, famous landmarks--Sydney Opera House, Pyramids etc
- Learn words associated with places that are illustrated
Lil` Critters Huggable Hippo Teether by VTech, Birth+, ($9.99)
- Nice size and weight for babies to grab, cuddle and teethe or chat
- Different colors, textures, slippery crinkly hands--parents to describe to build language
- Big smiley face invites conversation, babies talk more to faces
- 30 songs, sounds and rhymes when you push the heart button
- Great for tummy time when baby gets bored, easy take-along toy
- Babies are decoding sounds in strings of meaningful language
Soggy Doggy by Spin Master, 4+, ($19.99)
- Hilarious splishy splashy game
- Roll the dice and move to the matching colored space
- Perform a task with either the paw or bone dial--give shower or advance dial toward a shaking dog
- Sends you back to start
- Matching colors, counting, following directions and social language
Doll Family Mansion by Hape, 3+, ($199.99)
- Don't know about you but I loved playing with my Mom`s dollhouse
- 7 rooms of fun, 2 patios, retractable garden, working lights and doorbell
- Little friends 7-9 dove right in arranging 28 accessories, role play
- Awning became star gazing spot with bed, Dad grilled kabobs
- So many accessories matching themed rooms, outdoor spaces->creative threads in the story, building language skills
- Big for several kids to play collaboratively, spinning a story