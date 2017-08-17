It’s never too early to start learning: Toys for babies, toddlers that will kick-start their language skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- While older kids are in the classroom -- babies and toddlers can bet in on the back to school fun too. Sherry Artemenko of Play on Words joins Real Milwaukee with the toys that can prepare your little ones for future learning.

Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart by Leap Frog, 2 and up, ($39.99)

Who doesn't like ice cream? cute cart, great pretend play, learning

Put instruction cards in cash register,

Listening and following directions in sequence, important skill for classroom

Tells you what flavor to get with your magic scoop, topping

Order ready, hit the bell, take payment

Playful phrases teach flavors, toppings, numbers, colors and counting

Roll cart to the next customers

Farmer`s Market Playtime by Seedling, 2-4 yrs, ($24.99)

Seedling Littles for kids 2 and up

Like when creative play can be on the move

Grab tote of veggies, set up your market--tomatoes, strawberries, carrots

Little friend held tight to her money, lent me some to buy her $52.00 carrots!

Imitating everyday experiences-set up shop, arrange the stand, selling, negotiating money, talking about food preparation

Bigjigs Toys Kelly Doll, 12 months+, ($24.95)

Spunky little doll with pigtails, yarn hair and sweet smile.

Perfect for toddlers ready for pretend play around 12 months

Can imitate daily activities and role play with doll, building language--dressing, eating, playing, sleeping, trip to the doctor

Alex World Map in the Tub, 3+ ($16.00)

Kids love Alex`s bathtub toys, pieces float and stick to the side of the tub

Fit together 30 pieces of puzzle with continents, oceans, animals, famous landmarks--Sydney Opera House, Pyramids etc

Learn words associated with places that are illustrated

Lil` Critters Huggable Hippo Teether by VTech, Birth+, ($9.99)

Nice size and weight for babies to grab, cuddle and teethe or chat

Different colors, textures, slippery crinkly hands--parents to describe to build language

Big smiley face invites conversation, babies talk more to faces

30 songs, sounds and rhymes when you push the heart button

Great for tummy time when baby gets bored, easy take-along toy

Babies are decoding sounds in strings of meaningful language

Soggy Doggy by Spin Master, 4+, ($19.99)

Hilarious splishy splashy game

Roll the dice and move to the matching colored space

Perform a task with either the paw or bone dial--give shower or advance dial toward a shaking dog

Sends you back to start

Matching colors, counting, following directions and social language

Doll Family Mansion by Hape, 3+, ($199.99)