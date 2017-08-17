Man seriously hurt when his vehicle struck another, before hitting a tree in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously hurt in separate crashes that happened in the area of Appleton and Congress Thursday, August 17th.

Police said around 1:00 a.m., the man was headed eastbound on Appleton when his vehicle collided with another. No one inside that vehicle was hurt.

The man continued westbound on Congress when police say he lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

