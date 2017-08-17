Exonerated after 24 years, man accused of stealing loaded gun — and he won’t tell police where it is

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- An accused burglar told police he stole a gun to kill himself, but the reason he may have been suicidal was something that may have been decades in the making. FOX6 News shared information about a burglary that happened near 17th and Hampton. The public helped identify the suspect caught on surveillance camera -- but the story doesn't end there.

On August 1st, Rebecca Doberstein came face-to-face with a guy caught on camera burglarizing her home.

"There's a guy standing there holding a bag," Doberstein explained.

The burglar took a loaded Glock from her kitchen table.

"He just freezes and looks at me and I froze and looked at him," Doberstein said.

After FOX6 News shared his picture, police were led to Daryl Holloway -- and this isn't the first time Holloway has been in the news. In October of 2016, Holloway was freed after serving 24 years in prison for two sexual assaults DNA tests later proved he did not commit.

According to a criminal complaint in the burglary case, police say Holloway told them "he just wanted the gun because his intention was to kill himself."

Holloway's lawyer told FOX6, "spending 24 years in a box, particularly for crimes one did not commit, will have significant consequences afterwards."

Holloway has a hearing in court next week. He's out on $2,500 bail. His lawyer said they are trying to get him help, and so far, he has not told police where the gun is.