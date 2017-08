MILWAUKEE — A new “Memory Cafe” is now open at Daddy’s Soul Food Grille near 27th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

The cafe is part of a project by the Milwaukee County Department of Aging to create dementia-friendly communities.

They’re designed to improve the quality of life for people and families affected by dementia.

There are several other memory cafes around Milwaukee, but this is just the second to open in the city.

