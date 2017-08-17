“Not an everyday occurrence:” Excitement grows to catch once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's hard to escape all the excitement for the upcoming solar eclipse, and maybe it's timing couldn't be better. Some residents believe it's the perfect moment to be looking up.

With everything happening in the world, some people are just looking for an event where they don't have to think about picking a side.

"It's like when people see a tornado, instead of taking cover they want to see the tornado," said Gwendolyn Washington.

Monday's eclipse keeps coming up in conversation.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime event for many people," said Honey Reneau.

"Years and years it takes for people to see one," said Florence Ford.

"It's not an everyday occurrence," said Washington.

It's a conversation-starter that's not contentious.

"Something that's not politically charged," said Washington.

Tom Scott is planning an eclipse viewing party.

"We'll have friends coming over, some Bloody Mary's probably and see what we can see," said Scott.

It may not be a bad idea to take a short break from the issues of the day, and hope no one ever politicizes the sun.

"There's been a lot to be concerned about in the news," said Scott. "It shines on all of us, let's put it that way."