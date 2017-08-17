× Police caught up with couple accused of sex at State Fair hiding in basement of West Allis tavern

WEST ALLIS — The Milwaukee County district attorney is reviewing possible charges against a man and woman accused of having sex at the Wisconsin State Fair — inside the Coliseum on August 5th, in an incident caught on camera, and we’ve learned police caught up with them at a West Allis tavern one day after the alleged incident.

According to a statement from Wisconsin State Fair officials on Thursday, August 17th, on August 5th, State Fair police learned of a video posted to social media showing a couple engaging in a sex act during the fair, inside the Coliseum.

Police initiated an investigation, and the individual who posted the video was identified as a 26-year-old woman, who told police she observed the couple engaging in sex at State Fair and recorded it — and then posted it “to embarrass the couple for exercising such poor judgment.”

Her actions were referred to the Milwaukee County Districts Attorney’s Office for a potential charge after she posted the video.

The couple depicted in the video were identified as a Greenfield couple — a man and woman who are both 28 years old.

The State Fair police located the couple on August 6th inside a West Allis tavern. They attempted to flee when police from State Fair Park and West Allis arrived on scene.

Both were taken into custody hiding in the basement of the tavern.

The male was booked on a potential charge of fornication in a public place and the female was booked on potential charges of fornication in a public place and obstructing an officer for providing false information as to her identity when arrested.

Both of the suspects were conveyed to the Milwaukee County Jail.

An assistant district attorney initially reviewed the case on August 8th for possible criminal charges. The case was pended and remains an active investigation.

The next district attorney’s review date is set for September 8th.