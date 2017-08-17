Police: During standoff, man poured gasoline onto home, threatened to light it on fire

LIVE VIDEO: Coverage of van terror attack in Barcelona, Spain
Posted 3:51 pm, August 17, 2017

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody after police say he poured gasoline onto a home during a standoff near 12th and Fiebrantz, and threatened to set it on fire.

Police said around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16th, they were attempting to locate and arrest the man — a robbery suspect. He refused to exit the house.

Negotiators attempted to work with the suspect to resolve the situation, but police say the suspect repeatedly exited and then fled back into the house.

A “less than lethal projectile” was fired and struck the suspect — and he was then taken into custody.

Police arrested the man for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, failure to comply with a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

A firearm was recovered inside the home, police said.

