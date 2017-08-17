Police: Man shot, injured during physical altercation in Sheboygan, suspects sought

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are searching for two suspects following a shooting on Wednesday, August 16th.

Police responded to the area of 19th Street and Indiana Avenue around 5:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a 25-year-old man had received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg during a physical altercation with two other male subjects.

The victim received treatment at a local hospital.

Police have identified the two suspects in this incident and are attempting to locate them.

Authorities say the suspects and victim are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333.