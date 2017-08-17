Police seek victims after drugs, girls’ clothing, child porn found at 57-year-old man’s home

WAUKESHA — Police are asking that potential victims come forward, as a 57-year-old man stands accused of drugging and photographing young girls.

Waukesha police on Thursday, August 17th released Patrick Dunn’s name and photograph in their effort to identify victims.

According to police, on Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at a home on John Street near N. Washington Avenue amid an investigation into Dunn allegedly drugging and photographing young girls. Police say he told his victims he was a professional photographer.

A search of his home revealed drugs, girls’ clothing and firearms. A preview of his computer revealed more than 2,000 files that are suspected child pornography.

If you believe your child has been associated with or photographed by Dunn, you’re asked to call police.

Dunn is being held at the Waukesha County Jail.