Rash of break-ins: At least 13 garages, cars broken into on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — A rash of early morning break-ins is causing concern on Milwaukee’s south side on Thursday, August 17th.

Alderman Mark Borkowski issued a news release that indicates between midnight and 3:00 a.m., at least 13 garages and cars were broken into between S. 38th and S. 50th — and W. Manitoba to W. Cleveland.

Borkowski is urging residents to lock their garages and car doors, as many of the victims were targeted after leaving their cars and garages unlocked.

Police continue to investigate the overnight break-ins, and anyone with information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department.