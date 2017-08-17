Read it: Lawmaker reaction to passage of Foxconn incentive bill by Assembly

The Wisconsin Assembly approved a $3 billion tax break Thursday with bipartisan support for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group to build a massive display panel factory in the state, a project President Donald Trump touted as a transformational win for the U.S. economy.

Below is reaction from state lawmakers and others following the vote:

Governor Scott Walker:

“As the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, Foxconn’s $10 billion investment and 13,000 new jobs will be transformational. Today’s vote in the Assembly was the next big step in bringing a high-tech ecosystem to Wisconsin. I thank all the Republicans and Democrats who supported this bill and made the right call. We are ready to take advantage of this historic opportunity for our state and build a long-lasting partnership with Foxconn. We look forward to the bill passing the Senate soon.”

Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos:

“The Assembly took a major step today to ensure the prosperity of generations of Wisconsinites. And I’m very happy that we passed this bill with bipartisan votes; more Democrats voted for the bill than Republicans voted against. We agree that Wisconsin should move forward on the largest economic development project in state history that will bring thousands of careers, new businesses and opportunities to the Badger State.

“Foxconn’s selection of Wisconsin for its first LCD plant in North America is a testament to the amazing workers we have here and our successful efforts to make our state open for business. This legislation is a worthwhile investment that will bring a new industry to Wisconsin and create a strong, healthy economy.”

Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa, D-Milwaukee:

“A hasty $3 billion giveaway to a foreign corporation with a checkered past is irresponsible. This is a bad deal for the hardworking taxpayers of Wisconsin. We shouldn’t be gambling with the future of Wisconsin’s families, children, and small businesses. Wisconsin deserves a better deal.

I’m disappointed that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle voted down amendment after amendment that were drafted to ensure the jobs that were created would pay a family supporting living wage, allow workers to organize, and give hiring preference to Wisconsin workers. This corporation is receiving over $3 billion from Wisconsinites and there is nothing on the table for Wisconsin workers and contractors. The cost of this deal is just too high.”

Republican Party of Wisconsin

“Thanks to the bold reforms of Governor Scott Walker and Republican leaders in the Legislature, Foxconn is bringing a historic investment to Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Democrats are offering nothing but political games and excuses as they oppose Wisconsin’s comeback and tens of thousands of jobs for hard-working families across the state.”