Returning for the 33rd year, check out a la Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Posted 10:05 am, August 17, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Milwaukee County Zoo previewing the a la Carte. It runs from August 17th through August 20th.

About the a la Carte (website)

The summer heat marks the arrival of one of Milwaukee’s favorite fests, returning for the 33rd year at the Milwaukee County Zoo. This year’s  a la Carte features 26 area restaurants offering a variety of flavors that will leave you craving more, in addition to top national and local bands performing throughout the Zoo grounds!

2017 NATIONAL HEADLINERS:

  • THE STRAY CATS’ LEE ROCKER – Thursday, August 17 at 8 p.m.
  • RUSTED ROOT – Friday, August 18 at 8 p.m.
  • EVERCLEAR – Saturday, August 19 at 8 p.m.
  • UNITY – Sunday, August 20 at 3:30 p.m.

