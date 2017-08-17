Returning for the 33rd year, check out a la Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Milwaukee County Zoo previewing the a la Carte. It runs from August 17th through August 20th.
About the a la Carte (website)
The summer heat marks the arrival of one of Milwaukee’s favorite fests, returning for the 33rd year at the Milwaukee County Zoo. This year’s a la Carte features 26 area restaurants offering a variety of flavors that will leave you craving more, in addition to top national and local bands performing throughout the Zoo grounds!
2017 NATIONAL HEADLINERS:
- THE STRAY CATS’ LEE ROCKER – Thursday, August 17 at 8 p.m.
- RUSTED ROOT – Friday, August 18 at 8 p.m.
- EVERCLEAR – Saturday, August 19 at 8 p.m.
- UNITY – Sunday, August 20 at 3:30 p.m.
