Silver Alert: Search is on to find 86-year-old Greenfield man last seen on MCTS bus

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Greenfield man. 86-year-old Edward Zarecki was last seen on a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus in the area of Sherman and Lisbon around noon on Thursday, August 17th.

Authorities say Zarecki has medical conditions for which he takes medication but has not taken that medication in about a week. He left his residence on foot but then was observed on the bus. It is unknown where he may be headed. He has gone missing previously.

Zarecki grew up in Hurley, Wisconsin in Iron County.

Zarecki is described as a white male, 5’7″ and 218 pounds, with short white hair and blue eyes. He is on foot but was last seen on aMilwaukee County Transit System bus in the area of South Sherman Blvd and West Lisbon Ave in the City of Milwaukee at noon on 8/17.