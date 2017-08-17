Solar eclipse glasses given out by UWM are not safe

MILWAUKEE — Solar eclipse glasses distributed by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students are now believed to be fake. UWM released a statement Thursday, August 17th stated it’s believed the safety certificate provided by its supplier was fake and the glasses should not be used.

According to a news release from UWM, graduate students and postdoctoral researchers who provide monthly science talks for the public bought the glasses from New York-based Everything Branded, which advertised them as having appropriate safety certifications. Everything Branded said Thursday that its supplier provided a safety certificate, but it now believed the certificate was a fake and it had been unable to verify that the glasses were in fact safe to use to view the eclipse. Everything Branded recommended that the glasses not be used in any circumstances because of the safety questions.

About 500 pairs of the glasses were distributed by students during two community events in Milwaukee, one at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. on Aug. 13 and the other at The Sugar Maple on Aug. 14. A small number of glasses were handed out on campus. The glasses have the UWM logo on one side and say “CoffeeShop Astrophysics” on the other. They should be discarded.

The university also learned that at least two people bought pairs of the glasses online from vendors not associated with UWM or its students. It is not clear how those vendors acquired the glasses. Students involved in CoffeeShop Astrophysics received an outreach grant from the American Physical Society to support their educational efforts. They distributed the eclipse glasses free of charge, with a $1 suggested donation for people who wanted multiple pairs. People who made such a donation can contact coffeeshopastrophysics@gmail.com about exchanging their glasses for a refund.

The glasses in question should not be confused with those sold at the UWM Planetarium. Eclipse glasses sold at the planetarium were made by American Paper Optics, bear the NASA logo and have appropriate safety certifications.

Images are available of the safe and unsafe glasses.

For information on certified glasses, CLICK HERE. Find a list of certified vendors HERE.