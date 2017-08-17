Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The sights and sounds of Ireland return to Milwaukee this weekend for Irish Fest. Carl spent the morning checking out what's new for 2017.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Milwaukee Irish Fest (website)

Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world's largest celebration of Irish music and culture, is held annually on the third weekend in August on the shores of Lake Michigan at the Henry W Maier Festival Park.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

General Admission - $20

Senior (60+) - $15

Thursday - $5

Children (12 and under) - Always free!

Saturday & Sunday Two-Day Pass - $30

Half Price Friday - $10 For more information on ticket prices and promotions, click here.