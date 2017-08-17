Toxic intruder: Blue-green algae cancels event in Milwaukee for 2nd weekend in a row

MILWAUKEE — Some of the best water skiers in the world were supposed to be carving up the Veterans Park Lagoon this weekend at the Malibu Open — but that won’t happen, thanks to a toxic intruder.

“The City of Milwaukee’s Health Department is tasked with monitoring levels of algae, and different water quality around the area,” said Melissa Baldauff, communications director for Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.

Health Department officials, working with UW-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences, found high levels of blue-green algae that could prove dangerous for competitors in the water.

“There is skin irritation,” said Baldauff of symptoms that can include fever, vomiting and diarrhea. “There can be some stomach upset if the water was ingested.”

“We were just going to have it be a ski at your own risk kind of thing, and then Wednesday morning, we got the call that the EPA was shutting it down and the Parks Department was pulling our permit,” said Mike Testa, one of the Malibu Open’s organizers.

Testa was swimming in that same water just a few days earlier to set up buoys on the course.

“We keep the anchors in year round, so it’s pretty much diving down and clipping the anchors in. I was in for about four hours on Sunday,” said Testa.

Amid the disappointment of the cancelation, Testa was able to keep his sense of humor.

“I’m still alive and standing, so I think we’ll be OK,” Testa said.

This marks the second weekend in a row the algae has impacted a popular event. Last week’s Dragon Boat Festival was moved farther south along the lakefront.

“Ultimately, we want people to be able to enjoy the summer safely, and not be in conditions that pose a potential risk,” said Baldauff.

Paddleboat rentals are still available at the lagoon, because the chances of ingesting any water are so low, but standup paddleboard rentals have been halted indefinitely.

