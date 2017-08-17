× Woman hit, killed by vehicle while attempting to render aid at scene of crash

DODGE COUNTY — A woman attempting to render aid to individuals involved in a crash in Dodge County on Thursday morning, August 17th was struck and killed by a passing motorist.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. on US 151, north of Forest Road, in the Township of Calamus.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, a 37-year-old woman from Beaver Dam, stopped her Ford Escape in the left lane of southbound US 151 to render aid to individuals involved in a two-vehicle property damage crash.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in the northbound lanes of US 151, in which both vehicles came to rest in the median.

Officials say the victim exited her vehicle and walked onto the median shoulder of the highway. At that time, a 28-year-old man from Beaver Dam, operating a Dodge Ram, swerved to avoid striking the Ford Escape and struck the woman who had become a pedestrian outside of the vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. The male driver of the Dodge Ram was uninjured in the crash.

Identification of those involved in this crash is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.