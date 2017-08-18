2nd set of human remains found in Ixonia shed fire identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County officials have identified the second set of human remains recovered in a shed that burned on April 24th in Ixonia.

On August 18th, authorities reported the second set of remains belonged to 52-year-old Charles Lawrence, who lived at the home.

Another set of remains was identified on May 16th, as those of 61-year-old Brion Downie, who also lived at the home.

The fire happened inside a shed located on Northside Drive near County Highway P in Ixonia around 6:15 a.m. on April 24th.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called out for the report of a structure fire, and found a shed and residence on the property with working fires.

The human remains were discovered a day later.

The Ixonia Fire Department was assisted by 24 other units from various departments in and out of Jefferson County in fighting this fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

