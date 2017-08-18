40 antique boats dating back to the 1920’s will be on display — But where

PEWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Pewaukee for the Antique & Classic Boat Show. This free event takes places on Saturday, August 19th at Lakefront Park. Forty antique boats dating back to the 1920's will be on display.
About 13th Annual Pewaukee Antique & Classic Boat Show & Vintage Cars (website)
Hosted by the Glacier Lakes Chapter, ACBS
August 19th 2017
9AM to 5PM
Pewaukee Lakefront Park, Wisconsin Ave., north of the beach, Village of Pewaukee
-
FREE FAMILY ACTIVITIES FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN
-
Antique & Classic Boats
-
Classic Cars
-
1900’s Big Wheel Bikes
-
Music
-
Food
-
Kids Toy Boat Painting
-
Closing Ceremony Honoring Veterans