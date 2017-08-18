Are your kids busting at the seams with boredom? DIY crafts that are kid friendly

MILWAUKEE -- Parents, you've almost reached the finish line -- the end of summer is almost here. But how do you keep the kids from bouncing off the walls in the meantime? Local blogger, Sarah Vanderkooy, joins Real Milwaukee with some DIY boredom busters.
Kids Boredom Busters.
Keep your kids busy in the last few weeks before school starts, these activities are for all ages.
- Nature Scavenger Hunt. Print this scavenger hunt and head outside with little kids. Let them hunt for items that match the colors and pictures.
- Kool-aid Playdough. This is fun for all ages. A non toxic play dough that smells great.
- Duct Tape Flowers, great for older kids. Let them make a few flowers to top their pens for school or decorate their locker/backpack. I will have a few varieties of duct tape and finished flowers. I'll walk the hosts through how to make a flower.
- Painter's Tape Race Track. This is great for little kids. Set up a racetrack or city using painters tape on a wood or tile floor. Let kids design their track and have fun with cars. The tape pulls up easily when they are done playing without damaging your floors.