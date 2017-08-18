Asian carp found near Lake Michigan got past barriers

CHICAGO - MAY 20: Fish in the Little Calumet River struggle to survive after being poisoned by the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee, which is made up of the Illinois department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and several other organizations May 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Rotenone, a fish toxicant, was used to kill all of the fish in an approximately two-mile stretch of the river. The Committee was killing the fish to search for evidence of Asian Carp in the waterway. Efforts are being made to keep the invasive fish from entering the Great Lakes. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO - MAY 20: Fish in the Little Calumet River struggle to survive after being poisoned by the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee, which is made up of the Illinois department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and several other organizations May 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Rotenone, a fish toxicant, was used to kill all of the fish in an approximately two-mile stretch of the river. The Committee was killing the fish to search for evidence of Asian Carp in the waterway. Efforts are being made to keep the invasive fish from entering the Great Lakes. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Officials say an Asian carp found in a Chicago waterway this summer apparently got past an electric barrier system intended to prevent the invasive fish from reaching the Great Lakes.
The Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee says an autopsy shows the 4-year-old male silver carp originated in the Illinois/Middle Mississippi watershed.
It was caught June 22 in Chicago’s Little Calumet River, about 9 miles from Lake Michigan.
That would suggest the carp somehow evaded three electric barriers 37 miles from the lake. But officials say they’re now sure how it happened.
Environmentalists and officials in some Great Lakes states say the barriers aren’t enough to stop the carp.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently released a list of options for strengthening defenses at a lock and dam in Illinois.