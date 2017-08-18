August 18
-
The mystery of 4 missing Pennsylvania men remains ‘wide open’
-
Elizabeth Smart finally ready for a movie to tell her story
-
After 3 drownings in 3 weeks, Coast Guard says “there’s inherent risk with Lake Michigan”
-
Parents: Driver accused of livestreaming fatal crash didn’t mean for her sister to die
-
After 4 young Pennsylvania men disappear, DA suspects foul play
-
-
18-year-old alleged drug dealer arrested in Racine County with $2,500 worth of pot, AR-15
-
Returning for the 33rd year, check out a la Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo
-
Silver Alert canceled: 72-year-old Edward Piechocki of Milwaukee found safe
-
Found safe: Police locate 61-year-old Gregory Boyden
-
Located: Missing 11-year-old boy from Milwaukee found safe near 32nd and Nash
-
-
Brookfield police seek suspects after break-ins at Sprint, Verizon on Bluemound
-
Milwaukee Bucks to open ’17-’18 50th anniversary season against Cleveland Cavaliers
-
August 16