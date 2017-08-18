Cartwheeling teacher accused of squatting in local couple’s home

TULSA, OK — A cartwheeling teacher who made international headlines for baring her bum is back in the spotlight. This time, she’s accused of squatting in a local couple’s home and now they want her gone.

On the west side of town, there’s a house that sits on a corner. But you’ll notice the back door is boarded.

“Do you want to wait 30 days to evict somebody that you tried to be friends with and help?” Homeowner Lloyd Anderson said.

As well as the side door.

“She said that the whole time that she’s been here this is her residence and we never gave her permission,” Homeowner Sharon Denney said.

Inside the house, an 80-year-old couple claim they have an unwanted guest, Lacey Sponsler.

“The deal was after she got her plea bargain from the judge, she would use the money she had coming to buy two bus tickets to Seattle, Washington,” Anderson said.

Sponsler is known for performing a cartwheel without underwear in front of a group of students in Pawhuska.

“She just don’t do nothing,” Denney said. “She just tells everyone what their supposed to do.”

Originally, the couple agreed to help the former substitute, after she showed up at their door through a mutual friend. Lloyd says Sponsler used their address as her permanent residence. He says she wrote a letter in his name to the judge in Osage County to help with a bargain deal after her cartwheel made headlines. In the letter, she claimed to pay rent and help out around the house. If the judge agreed, the deal was she would have to leave the home.

“You have no idea what somebody can do in 30 days or 30 minutes,” Anderson said.

Now, the couple claims Sponsler uses a ladder to break through the window.

“I can only take so much and that’s all,” Denney said.

This couple says all they want is peace and quiet.

Our legal expert says the homeowners could give Sponsler a 30 day notice and if she hasn’t left, they could file a “Forceable Entry Detainer,” which would require her to leave or be arrested.