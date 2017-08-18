Dane County inmate dies after experiencing medical issues

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities say an inmate at the Dane County Jail died while in custody.

Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy and other inmates heard a 33-year-old inmate experiencing medical issues in the shower at about 10 a.m. Friday. The man was transported to a hospital, where he became unresponsive and died.

The inmate had been arrested and brought to the jail at 5 a.m. Friday. He was being housed in a receiving area.

The incident remains under investigation.