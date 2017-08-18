Do-it-yourself solar eclipse viewers at home

LAS VEGAS, NV — We’re only a few days away from the first total solar eclipse in nearly four decades.

Inventory is getting low and prices are high for eclipse glasses that allow the public to safely stare directly at the sun.

However, no need to fear as there is still time to not only find glasses but to also make a do-it-yourself viewer.

Andrew Kerr, Planetarium Director at the College of Southern Nevada, expanded on NASA’s instructions on how to make an eclipse viewer out of a cereal box.

The CSN Planetarium will also be offering a free solar eclipse viewing party from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Representatives say about 1,500 glasses will be available at the event for $2 with the first 200 offered for free.

The eclipse is scheduled to start just after 9 a.m. in Southern Nevada with most of the sun covered just before 10:30 a.m.

Stay with FOX5 for special coverage of the solar eclipse on Monday.