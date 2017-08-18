Enjoy the solar eclipse with special sweets in hand

MILWAUKEE — It’s one of the sweeter ways people are gearing up for the solar eclipse and it’s all thanks to an area bakery’s latest creation.

The solar eclipse cookie!

Made for a limited time only at the National Bakery and Deli. Bakers and decorators are practically working around the clock to keep up with the demand.

“The phones have been ringing so much since this eclipse has been coming on and I know we’re well over a thousand cookies and I wouldn’t be surprised if we surpassed a couple thousand by the time this is all said and done,” Co-owner of National Bakery and Deli, Bryant Krauss said.

And cookies aren’t all they’re dishing out for the interstellar event. You can even get special eclipse cakes!

The creations are available at all three locations — in Milwaukee, Brookfield, and Greendale.