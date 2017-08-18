Healing from racism: Local church gathers in response to Charlottesville deadly rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Few would disagree that racism exists in this country, especially in light of the recent unrest in Charlottesville. But, many struggle with how to respond to it.

Racism was on the minds of these worshippers at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee -- as they gathered for a mid-day prayer service.

Many of them were horrified by the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend-- when white nationalists clashed with counter protesters. Their concern goes beyond Virginia. Encompassing the entire country and right here in Milwaukee.

"I thought that this would be an opportunity to maybe get started in some way of helping to make a change," Johnna Papin who attended said.

The Friday prayer services actually began six months ago, but with recent event a broader invitation was sent out.

"... As again the springboard energy that we need in order to begin to effectively deal with some of these issues and do so together. :18 But the other thing is there's no one of us who can accomplish everything," Vicar General for Urban Ministry for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Father Tim Kitzke said.

Sarah Ruszkowski, who attended the service, said faith plays a big role, for her, to band with her community and make an impact.

"So, if people from all over the city are coming together in prayer. That will ultimately unite people," Ruszkowski said.

Father Kitzke said believers have to help the world become what god created: a world of justice, peace, goodness and equality.