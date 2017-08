Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE--Racine Lutheran was able to tame the Huskies of Milwaukee Reagan quickly on Friday night at South Stadium. In the first series, Crusaders Josh Hess rolls out, reverses the field and is able to pick up 28 yards. That set-up the first touchdown of the game. Later in the first, the defense steps up, as James Wilson picks off the pass. And it was all Crusaders after that, as they pick up the easy week one win.

Racine Lutheran 47

Milwaukee Reagan 0

FINAL