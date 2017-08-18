New conference rivalry game between Menomonee Falls & Germantown lives up to the billing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN--The first week of the high school football season, also brought Germantown's first game in the Greater Metro Conference. It also brought a border battle with Menomonee Falls. Germantown up 14 in the second quarter, when the Indians Julius Davis runs 74 yards for the score. Menomonee Falls ties it up, but Germantown scores right before the half. Warhawks Jacob Potvin hits Blake Kunz who goes 62 yards for the touchdown. Then in the third quarter, Jaylen Carter scores what becomes the winning score from 1 yard out. Falls trying to tie it late, when Nick Loberger picks off Casey Mir to secure the win.

Menomonee Falls 21

Germantown 28

FINAL