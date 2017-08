Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK-- The Oak Creek high school football team started the season with a dominating win over Wisconsin Lutheran. They were leading 27 to nothing when Elijah Robinson added to the lead. He takes off from the 6 and goes 94 yards for the touchdown. Then just before half, Knights QB Zach Reader finds James Carter Jr. over the middle and he goes 66 yards for the score. Oak Creek goes on for the easy week one win over the Vikings.

Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings 0

Oak Creek Knights 48

Final