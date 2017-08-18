Overnight full closures: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Mark Klipstein with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Friday, August 18

I-41 South Overnight Full Closure at Bluemound for decking 11pm - 6am

Wednesday, August 23

I-94 West Overnight Full Closure at Zoo Interchange for traffic switch 10pm - 5am

I-94 East Overnight Full Closure at Moorland for traffic switch 11pm - 4:30am

Thursday, August 24

I-94 West Overnight Full Closure at Zoo Interchange for decking 11pm - 4:30am

I-41 North Overnight Full Closure at North Avenue for Meinecke Street Bridge Repair11pm-4:30 am

Marquette Interchange

Monday, August 21

Overnight Full Closure Marquette interchange System ramp I-43 South to I-794 East for bridge deck overlays 9:30pm - 5am

Tuesday, August 22 - Thursday, August 24

Overnight Full Closure Marquette interchange System ramps I-43 South to I-794 East and I-94 West to I-43 North or bridge deck overlays 9:30pm - 5am