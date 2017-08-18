Coverage of the Great American Solar Eclipse ☀️ set to occur Monday, August 21st

Police: 4 hurt, 2 seriously, following separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

Posted 5:31 am, August 18, 2017, by , Updated at 05:33AM, August 18, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred late Thursday night, August 17th and early Friday morning, August 18th. Four people were injured — two seriously.

The first shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. near 10th and Capitol.

According to police, a 20-year-old man was shot during an apparent robbery. The victim suffered a serious injury and is in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody.

Shooting near 10th and Capitol

Around 11:20 p.m., squads responded to a shooting in the area of 58th Blvd. and Vienna Avenue.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Another shooting victim, a 47-year-old man, was discovered near Appleton Avenue and Grantosa Drive. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Shooting near 58th Blvd. and Vienna Avenue

The circumstances of the shootings are unknown at this time, but police believed they are related.

The third shooting happened near 89th Street and Douglas Avenue around 12:00 a.m.

Police say a 44-year-old man was shot several times inside a residence during unknown circumstances. The man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.  Officers are working to develop a suspect.

