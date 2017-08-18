Police: 4 hurt, 2 seriously, following separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred late Thursday night, August 17th and early Friday morning, August 18th. Four people were injured — two seriously.

The first shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. near 10th and Capitol.

According to police, a 20-year-old man was shot during an apparent robbery. The victim suffered a serious injury and is in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody.

Around 11:20 p.m., squads responded to a shooting in the area of 58th Blvd. and Vienna Avenue.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Another shooting victim, a 47-year-old man, was discovered near Appleton Avenue and Grantosa Drive. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the shootings are unknown at this time, but police believed they are related.

The third shooting happened near 89th Street and Douglas Avenue around 12:00 a.m.

Police say a 44-year-old man was shot several times inside a residence during unknown circumstances. The man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. Officers are working to develop a suspect.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.